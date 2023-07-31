Industrial enterprises of Tajikistan increase production volume

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 31. The industrial enterprises of Tajikistan manufactured products worth $16.656 billion somoni ($1.5 billion) from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

The industrial production manufactured by the country's enterprises exceeded the indicators of the same period of 2022 by 1.155 billion somoni ($105.6 million).

According to Firdavs Asmatbekzoda, the Head of Department at Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan, the main contribution to the industrial growth of the country during the reporting period was attributed to the increase in mining sector-by 2.8 percent, in processing sector – by 12.8 percent, and in sector of energy and steam supply, and air purification – by 13.1 percent.

Asmatbekzoda mentioned that during the five months of 2023, 3,174 industrial workshops and enterprises functioned in Tajikistan.

Of them, 301 enterprises were engaged in mining, 2,706 enterprises - in processing, 71 enterprises specialized in electricity, gas, steam and air purification, and 96 were occupied with waste processing.

He noted that consistent implementation of measures for the development of the industrial sector in Tajikistan contributed to an increase in the volume of industrial production across the country’s regions.

The value of industrial production in Tajikistan amounted to 43 billion somoni ($4.2 billion) in 2022. The country's main industries include mining, chemicals, cotton, metallurgy, and machine-building. The largest industrial centers in Tajikistan are Dushanbe, the capital, and Khujand.