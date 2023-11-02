Iranian president to visit Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 2. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, is set to visit Tajikistan at the same time as the Iranian trade delegation's trip to Dushanbe, Trend reports.

A 50-member Iranian trade delegation will be in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe from November 7 to 12. During this event, business conferences are scheduled, with the participation of entrepreneurs, industrialists, and officials from both countries.

The visit of the Iranian businesspeople is organized by the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), as well as the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

The delegation comprises individuals engaged in various sectors, including construction, mining, the food industry, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and knowledge-based fields.

They will also take part in an Iran-Tajikistan business forum in Dushanbe from November 8 to 9, attended by senior government officials from both countries.

During the forum, discussions about the possibility of opening new air routes, particularly the expansion of flight services between the two nations, will also take place.