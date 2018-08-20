Turkmen president expresses condolences over death of Kofi Annan

20 August 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter of condolence to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in connection with the death of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, the Turkmen government said.

In his message, the Turkmen president expressed confidence that the bright memory of Kofi Annan will remain forever in the hearts of present and future generations.

Kofi Annan, a prominent politician and great personality, did a lot for the sake of peace and progress on the whole planet, for the prosperous and happy life of peoples, says the letter.

Berdimuhamedov conveyed his sincere sympathy and support to Annan's relatives and friends.

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died at the age of 80 in hospital in Bern, Switzerland on Aug. 18.

Annan served two terms as UN Secretary General in New York in 1997-2006 and retired in Geneva and later lived in a Swiss village in the nearby countryside.

