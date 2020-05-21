Central Asian countries, Russia, WHO/Europe to coordinate joint actions during pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Turkmenistan among other Central Asian countries, Russia and the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) discussed issues related to coordination of joint actions during the pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The heads of the Ministries of Health of the Central Asian countries and Russia held a meeting via videoconference with representatives of WHO/Europe on May 20, 2020.



The Turkmen side was represented by officials of the Ministries of Health and Medical Industry and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The sides discussed issues of interaction between the Central Asian countries and Russia with WHO/Europe during the coronavirus pandemic alongside issues of prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The participants stressed the importance of ensuring equal access to medical data at the national and interregional levels, as well as the exchange of expertise between specialists in the region.

The WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan was established in November 1995 in Ashgabat to assist the government in developing its health policy, health system and public health programs to address the main health needs of the country. The office is the focal point for WHO activities in Turkmenistan.

