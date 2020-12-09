Turkmenistan intends to continue providing humanitarian assistance to countries of world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

During his speech at the high-level pledging event of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan reiterated the strong commitment of Turkmenistan and its President to providing humanitarian assistance to the countries which have faced with emergency situations of natural and technogenic character.

It was stated in particular that following the humane values and the principles of humanity, Turkmenistan has repeatedly provided humanitarian assistance to the neighboring countries, as well as to other states of the world that have face humanitarian crises.

Upon the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, the country has made its voluntary contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund in the amount of 100 000 USD in 2020.

Turkmenistan has already acknowledged its next contribution to the CERF in 2021.