FAO supports Turkmenistan in integrated management of natural resources (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) supports Turkmenistan in the integrated management of natural resources, Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at FAO, Viorel Gutu told Trend.

He stressed that a regional project was launched in 2018 to scale up integrated natural resources management (INRM) in drought-prone and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes in the Central Asian countries and Türkiye (CACILM II).

"Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the project aims to scale up integrated landscape management approaches and INRM practices that will help stabilize soil salinization, reduce erosion, improve water capture and retention, increase the sequestration of carbon and reduce loss of agrobiodiversity, thereby reducing desertification trends in terms of extent and severity," Gutu said.

It was noted that the partnership between Turkmenistan and FAO has grown steadily since the country joined the Organization in 1995. Over the years, FAO technical and policy support has covered a wide range of areas related to food security, agriculture and rural development, with an increasing focus on national capacity building and environmental protection.