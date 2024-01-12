Turkmenistan and EU explore opportunities to boost trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) have expressed interest in strengthening and diversifying their trade relations, Trend reports.

According to the EU Embassy in Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev and EU Ambassador to Ashgabat Beata Peksa.

According to the EU Embassy in Turkmenistan, the dialogue highlighted the common interest in developing trade relations between Turkmenistan and the member states of the European Union.

During the diplomatic meeting, the participants placed significant emphasis on the shared commitment to advancing and fortifying trade relations between Turkmenistan and the member states of the EU.

The discussions delved into various aspects of this collaborative effort, highlighting not only the mutual interest but also the recognition of the potential for substantial growth and diversification in bilateral trade, while both sides actively acknowledged the importance of fostering a more comprehensive and resilient economic partnership, with a focus on identifying specific sectors and mechanisms to enhance cooperation.

The meeting served as a platform for in-depth deliberations, showcasing a collective determination to explore new avenues, remove trade barriers, and pave the way for sustained economic collaboration.

Meanwhile, Beata Peksa also met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhalliyev, at the meeting with whom the main focus was on potential cooperation in agriculture and environmental protection, in order to share experiences and introduce sustainable practices.

