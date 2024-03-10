Turkmenistan to become full member of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 10 March 2024 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCIT) will be accepted as a full member of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), Trend reports.

This decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the association's General Assembly, attended by representatives of Turkmenistan.

Prospects of the development of multilateral cooperation between trade and industrial organizations of Turkic states, as well as the improvement of relations between entrepreneurs to bring them to a new level were discussed during the videoconference.

The agenda also included the issue of accepting CCIT, which was previously an observer, as a full member of the Union. All participants of the meeting unanimously supported this proposal.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye currently are full members of the Union. While Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are observer members.

The Union acts as an international platform for strengthening economic ties between Turkic-speaking countries.

