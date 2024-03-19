Turkmenistan and Türkiye's Rönesans Holding explore future collaboration opportunities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan and the Türkiye's Rönesans Holding discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for the development of cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Rönesans Holding Erman Ilicak during his working visit to Turkmenistan.

Throughout the meeting, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively working to develop the vast Galkynysh gas field, which presents a plethora of opportunities for collaborative projects with Turkish partners, as well as to implement the "National development program until 2052" and the "Socio-economic development program for 2022-2028."

He conveyed his belief that Erman Ylyjak's present visit will be a significant step toward developing bilateral ties and defining particular areas of business for Rönesans Holding in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan also inquired about the progress of construction of the 1st Specialized Military School named after Berdimuhamed Annayev of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan and noted the possibility of participation of Turkish businessmen in the development of the chemical industry and the second stage of construction of Turkmen Arkadag city.

The Turkish company's CEO responded by confirming that the military school's construction is moving forward more quickly than expected and will be finished before the start of the upcoming school year.

Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, Rönesans Holding has constructed a number of big facilities, including an oil and gas university, a hotel, a facility for the generation of gasoline from natural gas in the Ahal region, and others, over the course of 14 years.

