Uzbekistan to use drones to detect traffic rule violations

Uzbekistan's eastern Fergana region will use drones to detect traffic rule violations starting from January 1, 2021, the first time in the most populous Central Asian nation, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"The devices will patrol the region's roads round-the-clock to fix traffic rule violations...as well as violation of public order and non-observance of pandemic restrictions such as not wearing masks," the regional police department said on December 29.

Earlier this year, the Uzbek government allowed citizens to report traffic rule violations using their cellphones, and such reports will be rewarded with money starting next year.

Last year, more than 1,900 people were killed and 6,700 injured in almost 8,600 motor accidents in Uzbekistan, according to official data.

According to official statistics, the number of cars has doubled over the past ten years in the country. Currently with 34 million people, the most populous country in Central Asia has an average of 48 cars per 100 families.