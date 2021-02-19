Uzbekistan, Hungary establish business council for deepening economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Hungary established the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council for deepening economic partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

The 6th meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Siyarto within the framework of the visit of the government delegation of Uzbekistan to Hungary.

It is reported that during the meeting, issues of cooperation in investment, industrial, trade and economic, banking, financial, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of interregional cooperation were considered.

The parties welcomed the launch of a new platform for deepening economic partnership - the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council, whose main task will be to expand cooperation between the business communities of the two countries and establish direct ties between Uzbek and Hungarian entrepreneurs.

In addition, the success achieved in the banking and financial sector was highly appreciated, bearing in mind the involvement of financial institutions in Hungary in the privatization of the banking system of Uzbekistan.

Also, a number of bilateral documents were signed, in particular, an agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, a Memorandum on the establishment of twinning relations between the Tashkent and Peshten regions, a Memorandum of cooperation on the exchange of experience and the provision of mutually beneficial information support in the areas of alternative energy and infrastructure development between the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan and the Hungarian industrial ArchEnerg International Cluster and other agreements in certain areas.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a final protocol reflecting the key agreements reached during the event and the main vectors for further deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

---

