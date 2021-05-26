Two villages bordering Uzbekistan officially become part of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Two villages on the border with Uzbekistan became part of the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the official information resource of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed a document according to which the government of Kazakhstan ordered to change the borders of the Turkestan region by including the lands of the settlements Bagys and Khiebon bordering with Uzbekistan with a total area of 795.62 hectares into the borders of the Turkestan region.

It is noted that the resolution comes into force from the day of its first official publication on May 25 on the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, Bagys and Khiebon villages used to be considered the territory of Uzbekistan. In 2002, after the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek border, the settlements became part of Kazakhstan, but in reality, these villages were autonomous for a long time. Part of the population had Kazakh passports, while others had Uzbek passports.

It was reported that residents of the village of Bagys repeatedly complained that they were experiencing difficulties in obtaining and processing documents since the settlement was not listed on the map of Kazakhstan.

