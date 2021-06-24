Afghan military personnel crosses into territory of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 53 servicemen of the Afghan border troops and fighters of the local militia with weapons crossed into the territory of Uzbekistan in the area of ​​Shortepa district on June 23, Trend reports referring to Uzbek foreign ministry.

The Ministry noted that Uzbekistan is closely following the development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan, including in the bordering northern provinces.

“The increase in violence in the neighboring country is of utmost concern. The escalation of tensions amid the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic is making life increasingly difficult for the Afghan people. We urge all parties involved in the conflict to refrain from the use of force and to prevent civilian casualties,” the statement says.

After carrying out the necessary procedures of inquiry and investigative actions, these Afghan citizens were returned to their homeland.

The press service emphasized that any attempts to illegally enter the Uzbek territory will be strictly suppressed, and the most stringent measures will be taken against violators of the state border.

“The Uzbek side firmly declares its commitment to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan, maintaining neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring country,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the foreign ministry said that the government of Uzbekistan will continue to provide all-round economic and humanitarian support to the brotherly Afghan people, including through the implementation of major energy, transport and communication projects in the country, the implementation of which will contribute to the establishment of a lasting and comprehensive peace in Afghanistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva