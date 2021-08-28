Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for Aug. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Over the past day, 829 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

There are 81 new cases of infection in Karakalpakstan, in Andijan region - 33, Bukhara region - 16, Jizzakh region - 22, Kashkadarya region - 18, Navoi region - 16, Namangan region - 25, Samarkand region - 77, Fergana region - 77, Syrdarya region - 19, Surkhandarya region - 32, Khorezm region - 36, Tashkent region - 129. 2

There are 48 new patients with coronavirus identified in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The total number of infected is 154,033.

Yesterday, 8 new patients with coronavirus died in the country. The death toll from this disease was 1,064.

In total, 146,550 people have been completely cured of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

