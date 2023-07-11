China extends generous investments for HPPs construction in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co. has allocated $1.64 billion for the construction of three hydropower plants in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The corresponding document was signed between Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, and Zhang Tangzhi, Chairman of the Board of Chinese company.

The project includes the construction of the Yukori Pskem HPP (200 MW), Karateren HPP (500 MW), and Yukori Pskem HPP (120 MW). The total capacity of the mentioned facilities amounted to 820 MW.

These projects are expected to be fully operational by 2030.

Under the memorandum, Uzbekhydroenergo JSC and China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Ltd. plan to establish a working group to develop the technical and economic basis of the projects. The parties intend to involve international experts.

Upon the commissioning of the HPPs, an average of 3 billion kWh of electricity will be generated annually, leading to a saving of 835.65 million cubic meters of natural gas.