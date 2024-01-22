European Parliament dives into multilateral talks with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. The European Parliament hosted a round table on "A new look at the prospects of deepening the dialog and cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Parliament" in Strasbourg, Trend reports.

The event was attended by a delegation of Uzbekistan headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Parliament), Director of the National Center for Human Rights Akmal Saidov, members of the European Parliament (EP), and political advisers from various parliamentary factions.

The roundtable participants discussed the key directions of the reform strategy of the New Uzbekistan, the essence and significance of the updated Constitution of Uzbekistan, and the priorities of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

Members of the European Parliament, representing various political factions, addressed the event.

Chairman of the EP Delegation for Relations with Central Asia, Czech MP Tomáš Zdechovsk, expressed gratitude to the leadership of Uzbekistan for its commitment to strengthening constructive dialog and close, mutually beneficial relations with the European Parliament.

"Uzbekistan is an important partner of the EU in Central Asia. We stand for further strengthening our ties and support the ongoing reforms in the country in the areas of liberalization of the economy, decentralization of power, strengthening the protection of human rights, and good governance," the MP said.

He drew special attention to Uzbekistan's commitment to combating climate change and forming a climate-neutral and green economy. According to the deputy, Uzbekistan's important geostrategic position, its economic, transit, and energy potential, as well as its rich cultural and civilizational heritage, make the country a potential strategic partner of the EU in the region.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the development of the "Central Asia-EU" cooperation format, which is based on the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan on the formation of interregional interconnectivity and deepening of trade-economic, investment, and people-to-people contacts.

Within the framework of the round table, a presentation of the book "Uzbekistan: the Pearl of Central Asia" by Swiss author Robert Blum, President of the Diplomatic Circle of Geneva, was organized. According to the author, the aim of the book is to show the world that Uzbekistan has a centuries-long history of statehood, independent development, unique culture, and values that still strengthen the national identity of the country.

The participants of the event supported Uzbekistan's initiative to hold a round table and presentation in the European Parliament. Such meetings allow us to learn more about the culture of the country and the essence of the ongoing reforms directly from those involved in the implementation of the reform strategy.