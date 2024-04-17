President of Uzbekistan set to visit Tajikistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on April 18–19 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the president of Uzbekistan is expected to hold high-level discussions as well as a number of bilateral meetings and joint events.

The sides will discuss matters related to the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Tajik relations, as well as strategic partnerships and alliances.

The heads of state will pay attention to promoting cooperation projects in trade, industry, agriculture, energy, transportation, and other sectors, as well as expanding interregional contacts, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and tourism.

The presidents will also review international and regional matters.

At the end of the visit, the sides plan to adopt a package of bilateral documents.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan amounted to $118.5 million from January through February 2024. The exports reached $79.4 million, while imports reached $39.1 million.