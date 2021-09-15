Iran FM stresses support for Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday underlined the need for the further expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese official Abdallah Safieddin, the Iranian foreign minister voiced Iran’s readiness to meet different needs of Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian congratulated the Lebanese people on the formation of a new government in the country.

He said that the Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raisi pays due attention to providing support for the Axis of Resistance.

The Lebanese official, for his part, congratulated the Iranian foreign minister on his appointment to the post.

Safieddin said that the Lebanese people are grateful of the Iranian support for their country during tough times.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for selling the most needed fuel to Lebanon.