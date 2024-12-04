Opposing sides snarl up Iran's nuclear program - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The opposing sides have significantly complicated Iran's nuclear program, official representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a meeting with university professors in Tehran on December 3, Trend reports.

He expressed that the existing multifaceted landscape surrounding Iran's nuclear initiative is indeed unfortunate. Consequently, right after the strategic endorsement of the resolution targeting Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency, the nation has initiated the deployment of cutting-edge centrifuges.

Kamalvandi added that Iran's nuclear program is going through a rapid process. The opposing sides of Iran's nuclear program seek to create a barrier to the development of the country's technology and industry.

The official noted that based on the decision of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the country does not aspire to nuclear weapons. However, the conflicting sides seek to create scandals and tensions and promote minor issues, such as alleged spaces, to suit their purposes. One of the tasks of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to audit nuclear materials. However, this action is often accompanied by political bias towards Iran.

Notably, on November 29, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European nations—the UK, France, and Germany—met in Geneva.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament decided this at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol following the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran officially says that its strategy does not include obtaining an atomic bomb. Iran has never backed the development of weapons of mass devastation.

