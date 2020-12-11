Length of Iran railway network exceeds 14,000km: Deputy min.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Director General of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company of Iran put the length of country's railway network at 14,000 kilometers, Trend reports citing Mehr.

With the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat Railway, Iran’s length of railway network reached 14,000 km at large.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Khaf-Herat Railway on Thu., held through videoconference, Kheirollah Khademi said that this inaugural ceremony will remain in the memory of the two nations.

Inauguration of Khaf-Herat Railway will be turned into a turning point in social and economic relations between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan, he added.

He went on to say that five provincial centers joined the national rail grid last year (ended March 20, 2020), three other provinces will also be connected to the national rail network in the coming year.

The country will witness the connection of Chabahar to the national rail network next year (to start March 21, 2021), he said, adding, “Accordingly, Afghanistan can also benefit from salient advantages of this rail network.”

Turning to Khaf-Herat Railway, Khademi stated, “This railway has become operational with the motto of two nations with one culture and history. As long as 225 km, Khaf-Herat Railway is constructed in four sections. Today, three sections of this railway were inaugurated in the presence of senior officials of the two countries.”