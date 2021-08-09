Iran`s Red Crescent receives new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 9

Trend:

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 12th consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports citing Iranian media outlets.

The consignment included 1,110,000 doses of vaccines. The shipment arrived to Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 13.74 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been imported to the country by IRCS.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.