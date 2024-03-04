Iranian currency rates for March 4

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 4 March 2024 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies increased in price, and 10 decreased in price compared to March 3.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,450 rials, compared to 45,532 rials on March 3.

Currency

Rial on March 4

Rial on March 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,142

53,143

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,536

47,522

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,070

4,067

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,977

3,991

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,107

6,107

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,135

136,410

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,041

15,041

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,977

27,973

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,082

109,062

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,979

30,963

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,667

25,654

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,198

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,341

1,341

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,402

27,403

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,243

31,241

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,309

38,313

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,363

1,363

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,672

31,669

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,697

8,699

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,837

5,837

100 Thai baths

THB

117,046

117,001

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,854

8,853

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,547

31,547

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,450

45,532

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,325

9,325

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,792

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,676

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,849

74,848

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,455 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 643,000–646,000 rials.

