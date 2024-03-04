Iranian currency rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies increased in price, and 10 decreased in price compared to March 3.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,450 rials, compared to 45,532 rials on March 3.

Currency Rial on March 4 Rial on March 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,142 53,143 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,536 47,522 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,070 4,067 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,977 3,991 1 Danish krone DKK 6,107 6,107 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,135 136,410 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,041 15,041 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,977 27,973 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,082 109,062 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,979 30,963 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,667 25,654 1 South African rand ZAR 2,197 2,198 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,341 1,341 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,402 27,403 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,243 31,241 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,309 38,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,363 1,363 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,672 31,669 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,699 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,837 5,837 100 Thai baths THB 117,046 117,001 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,854 8,853 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,547 31,547 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,450 45,532 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,325 9,325 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,675 2,676 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,849 74,848 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,455 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 643,000–646,000 rials.

