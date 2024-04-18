Iranian currency rates for April 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 18, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 23 currency prices grew while 12 fell from April 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,701 rials. On April 17, one euro was 44,639 rials.

Currency Rial on April 18 Rial on April 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,254 52,230 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,047 46,012 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,821 3,840 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,806 3,828 1 Danish krone DKK 5,591 5,983 1 Indian rupee INR 503 502 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,238 136,220 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,094 15,103 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,165 27,172 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,422 30,380 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,786 24,725 1 South African rand ZAR 2,204 2,209 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,293 1,292 1 Russian ruble RUB 452 452 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,953 26,923 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,821 30,775 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,274 38,255 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,394 1,401 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,369 31,359 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,687 8,678 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,802 5,803 100 Thai baths THB 114,167 114,533 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,767 8,764 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,342 30,169 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,701 44,639 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,368 9,371 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,703 15,732 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,585 2,613 1 Afghan afghani AFN 586 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,841 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,342 73,732 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,695 rials and $1 at 435,676 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,624 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,482 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 662,000–665,000 rials, while one euro is about 704,000–707,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel