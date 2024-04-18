Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 18 April 2024 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 18, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 23 currency prices grew while 12 fell from April 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,701 rials. On April 17, one euro was 44,639 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 18

Rial on April 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,254

52,230

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,047

46,012

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,821

3,840

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,806

3,828

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,591

5,983

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

502

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,238

136,220

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,094

15,103

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,165

27,172

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,105

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,422

30,380

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,786

24,725

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,204

2,209

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,293

1,292

1 Russian ruble

RUB

452

452

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,953

26,923

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,821

30,775

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,274

38,255

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,394

1,401

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,369

31,359

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,687

8,678

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,802

5,803

100 Thai baths

THB

114,167

114,533

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,767

8,764

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,342

30,169

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,701

44,639

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,368

9,371

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,703

15,732

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,585

2,613

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

586

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,841

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,342

73,732

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,695 rials and $1 at 435,676 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,624 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,482 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 662,000–665,000 rials, while one euro is about 704,000–707,000 rials.

