Iran on route to revive JCPOA

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.6

Trend:

Iran is on its way to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US has no way but to end its law breaking and behavior and lift sanctions off Iran, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna is an opportunity for interaction of each side, and talk over the process of returning to JCPOA commitments," said Rabiei.

"Our stance is clear, and as it was stated before - no negotiations would be held between representatives of Iran and the US," he said.

Iran nuclear deal participants have agreed to meet for talks in Vienna after a virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was held on Friday, 2 April.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations.

As reported, in late 2020, the Iranian parliament has decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.