Iran takes responsible steps regarding its nuclear program - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Unlike the US and Western countries, Iran has taken responsible steps regarding its nuclear program, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Kanani, the Western countries' strategy regarding Iran's nuclear program has not been responsible.

Kanani stated that Iran would fulfill its commitments to the nuclear program following the nuclear verification agreement.

The spokesman added that any new sanctions against Iran would not be constructive and would not help bilateral relations. Iran is interested in developing relations with European countries based on mutual respect and common interests.

The official emphasized that when it comes to discussing Iran's nuclear program and lifting sanctions against Iran, Oman is one of the countries that has played a positive role in lifting sanctions against Iran. The King of Oman has a proposal in this direction. Within this framework, efforts are ongoing.

"Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri's contacts and diplomatic discussions with the sides, whether in Europe or mediated by other parties, continue. Iran remains committed to diplomacy and will utilize it to the maximum," he noted.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

