Iran to get back its UN voting right by paying dues via S. Korean banks

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 4

Trend:

A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said the Office of Foreign Assets Control had granted a license for Iran to transfer the owed money to the United Nations from a bank in South Korea.

Iran and four other countries were disqualified from voting in the General Assembly because they haven’t paid dues for two years, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“This payment will be made soon,” Mr. Khatibzadeh said

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed outrage in a Twitter posting about the loss of voting rights.

“This decision is fundamentally flawed, entirely unacceptable and completely unjustified,” Zarif added.

“It is astonishingly absurd that Iranian people, who have been forcibly blocked from transferring their own money and resources to buy food and medicine — let alone pay U.N. contributions arrears — by a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, are now being punished for not being allowed to pay budget arrears by the secretariat of the same Organization,” he noted.