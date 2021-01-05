Iran looks to barter its frozen oil money in S.Korea for COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

Trend:

Iranian government has pulled the necessary strings to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"South Korean deputy foreign minister is planned to have a visit to Iran in the coming days to hold talks," he said .

The head of the Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce, has recently told ILNA that the Iran is going to negotiate to barter its frozen oil money in South Korean banks for the COVID-19 vaccine and other goods.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.