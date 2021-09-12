4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12
Trend:
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Sept. 12, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 172 kilometers south of the Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
