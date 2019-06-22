President of Georgia talks about situation in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili held a meeting with ambassadors and other diplomats accredited in Georgia in connection with the situation in the country, reports Trend with reference to interpressnews.ge website.

The meeting, which took place in the presidential palace, was attended by the ambassadors of Estonia, Lithuania, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Bulgaria, as well as the acting ambassador of the US and the head of the EU delegation in Georgia.

The president said that she is ready to cooperate with all political forces to achieve social harmony and reduce polarization. According to Salome Zurabishvilli, it is not difficult to guess who is interested in tension and destabilization of the situation in Georgia.

At the moment, traffic on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi has been restored, and there are no more protesters in front of the parliament.

