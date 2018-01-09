MP: Recent price hike to aggravate situation in Armenia

9 January 2018 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The price hike which has been observed in Armenia since January will further aggravate the situation in the country as the majority of the population is people with low income and this income will decrease due to inflation, Armenian MP Vardan Bostanjyan said at a press-conference in Yerevan Jan. 9.

"Taking into account low income of the Armenian population, even a slight rise in price can cause a negative effect," he said. “Salaries, pensions and benefits will not increase in 2018.”

“Inflation will cause undesirable processes in Armenia,” Bostanjyan said. “In particular, the level of poverty and the pace of emigration will increase, corruption phenomena will intensify.”

Meanwhile, gasoline and diesel fuel prices have increased in Armenia since January 1, 2018.

Azernews Newspaper
