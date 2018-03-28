Turkey commissions checkpoint on border with Georgia

28 March 2018 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Sarp checkpoint on the Turkish-Georgian border has been put into operation, the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade told Trend March 28.

Presently, vehicles are easily running to Georgia and back to Turkey.

"The territory of the checkpoint was expanded from 37,000 square meters to 46,000 square meters," the ministry said.

The project to modernize the Sarp checkpoint costs approximately 120 million Turkish liras.

The Sarp checkpoint was built in 1989.

(3.9829 TRY = 1 USD on March 28)

