Korean citizen with flu symptoms to be tested for coronavirus in Tbilisi hospital

A Korean citizen with flu symptoms remains in Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital and samples will be taken in order to diagnose whether he is negative for the new coronavirus or not, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the head of the hospital, Trend with reference to Agenda reports.

Tsertsvadze said that the patient’s health condition is satisfactory for now.

"Patient had a high temperature on Tuesday. X-ray examination was done yesterday, which did not confirm inflammation of the lungs. Samples have been already taken in order to diagnose whether he is negative for the new coronavirus or not. The results will be known in a few hours”, said Tsertsvadze.

The Lugar Laboratory in Tbilisi has a kit to diagnose the newly emerged China-born coronavirus COVID-19. Sending test samples abroad is no longer required.

The new virus is thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, China.

The virus has spread to 25 foreign states, with Georgia having no cases as of now.

The incubation period of the virus is around two weeks. It causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms mostly start with fever, followed by a dry cough.

Chinese Centre for Disease Control reports that the death toll has passed 2000 in China as of February 19.