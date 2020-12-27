Georgia reports 1 097 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, 3 208 recoveries

Georgia reported 1 097 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, and 3 208 recoveries on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 484 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 185 cases, and Adjara region with 81 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 221 605, among them 203 547 people recovered and 2 377 died.

There are 420 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5 677 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 393 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, there are 1 009 critical patients, among them, 441 require mechanical ventilation.