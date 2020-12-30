Georgia exports persimmons worth $ 6 million

According to the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia, the country exported 11.4 thousand tons of persimmons from August 1 to December 27, 2020, for $ 6 million, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Ministry, the export volume of persimmons during the mentioned period made 42%, and the export value is 43 percent higher year-on-year.

Persimmons produced this year were mainly exported to the Russian Federation (4.8 thousand tons), Ukraine (3.3 thousand tons), and Armenia (3.2 thousand tons). Exports were also made to Belarus, Qatar, Moldova, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Hungary.