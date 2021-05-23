Parliament Speaker: Main message from Brussels is Georgia in EU

“The main message, which we received, is Georgia in the European Union,” said Georgian Parliament Speaker, Kakha Kuchava in live-air of Imedi TV when evaluating his recent visit to Brussels, Belgium, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Kuchava, during the meetings held in Brussels, discussions focused on the steps Georgia should take to make an official application for EU membership in 2024.

Kuchava said the European partners welcomed Georgia’s progress and EU mediation in resolution of the Georgian political crisis.

“Georgia is an example of progressiveness of reforms, Westernization, democracy. It is important for them to see even more progress and no delays,” Kuchava stated.

Georgian Parliament Speaker paid a working visit to Brussels on May 19.