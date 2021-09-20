Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases on Sept.20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 662 coronavirus cases, 3,534 recoveries, and 34 deaths on September 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 12,503 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6,912 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,591 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.29 percent, while 6.91 percent in the past seven days.

Georgian capital of Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 252 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 252 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 78 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 595,926, among them, 563,530 people recovered and 8,575 died.

There are 39 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,445 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,036 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,253 critical patients, 320 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 1.65 million people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 7,720 in a day.

---

