World Bank supports Georgia in implementing significant reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The World Bank stands ready to continue to support Georgia in implementing significant reforms, World Bank Vice President Anna Bierde said during the meeting with Georgian Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports via Georgian Ministry of Finance's official Facebook page.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the World Bank and Georgia. It was noted that this relationship is developing fruitfully despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khutsishvili thanked Bierde for the significant assistance provided by the WB in the fight against the global pandemic, as well as for the support that it provides to Georgia in the implementation of reforms.

Khutsishvili also introduced Bierde to the positive dynamics of economic recovery and the main parameters of Georgia’s 2022 draft state budget.

Bierde reaffirmed the Bank's readiness to continue to fully support the implementation of key reforms related to issues such as human capital development and formation, state-owned enterprise reform, green and digital economic recovery.

The parties expressed hope that Georgia will successfully cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will contribute to economic growth and development of the country.

