Three earthquakes registered in Russia's Far East in last 24 hours

Three earthquakes have rocked Russia's Far Eastern region of Kamchatka over the last 24 hours, with the strongest one reaching 5.1 magnitude, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reoprts citing TASS.

"According to Obninsk urgent reports , three earthquakes were registered in Kamchatka over the last 24 hours. None of them generated tsunamis, and none were felt in local settlements. Residents did not report anything to regional emergency services," the ministry said.

The first earthquake was of 4.5 magnitude, with the epicenter laying at the depth of 40 km in the Pacific Ocean in 88 km to the east of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement. The second earthquake was of 4.6 magnitude. Its epiceter lay at the depth of 50 km in the Pacific Ocean in 145 km to the south-east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The third earthquake was of 5.1 magnitude. Its epicenter lay at the depth of 10 km in 105 km to the south-west of the settlement of Nikolskoye on the Aleutian Islands.

On June 25-27, Kamchatka was rocked by several earthquakes of 6.0 magnitude and higher. No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued. Experts said that earthquakes in the area may continue for the next several days.

