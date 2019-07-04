United States adds India to steel tariff dispute at WTO

4 July 2019 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indian tariffs imposed in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs last year, a WTO filing showed on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The dispute follows similar complaints against China, the European Union and others who retaliated in the same way, saying the U.S. tariffs were essentially “safeguard” measures that should be accompanied with a balancing cut in trade barriers on other goods. The United States says they are not safeguards.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal
Other News 17:09
Vietnam determined to tackle U.S. concerns about steel exports
Other News 16:41
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 16:15
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 14:01
Iran says it could consider talks with U.S. only if sanctions lifted and Khamenei permits
Other News 13:31
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 12:38
Latest
Launching Chabahar-Oman, Chabahar- Pakistan shipping lines is necessity - Iranian official
Economy 18:53
Regular session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee underway in Baku
Politics 18:45
Another container train from China to arrive in Azerbaijan
Business 18:38
Iranian MP: 35% of Iran's imports are illegal
Economy 18:37
Kazakhstan and French Total agree on cooperation extension
Oil&Gas 18:33
Georgia announces volume of investments received from Italy
Economy 18:23
Kazakhstan to automatize control of heavy cars transport
Economy 18:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks on inflation rate in 2019
Finance 18:07
Minister: 54% of Iran’s non-oil exports accounts for neighboring countries
Oil&Gas 18:05