3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast

6 July 2019 04:39 (UTC+04:00)

Three earthquakes measuring between 4.5 and 5.6 magnitude were recorded off the coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia Friday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A tweet from Emergency Information of British Columbia said there is no tsunami threat to the province.

The three quakes, classified as aftershocks to a Wednesday night quake of 5.8 magnitude, hit within minutes of each other to the south of Haida Gwaii Friday -- one at 5:51 a.m. local time, another 5:58 a.m. and the third at 6:02 a.m.

The 5.8 magnitude quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off Canada's Vancouver Island Wednesday night.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits mojave desert in Southern California
World 4 July 23:48
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sichuane quake hits Sichuan
China 4 July 07:01
UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku of great importance: Canadian rep
Politics 2 July 15:14
Canada, Australia and Denmark ready to hire Iranian workforce
Iran 1 July 11:09
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 28 June 17:35
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 28 June 16:48
Latest
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya as death toll rises
Arab World 05:50
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
World 05:29
Turkish President Erdogan urges Haftar to stop attacks in Libya
Turkey 03:30
Sudan's opposition agree power-sharing deal with military
Other News 02:47
Turkish Media Releases Details on How S-400 Will Be Delivered
Turkey 01:32
2 tourists killed while diving in Malaysia's Sabah state
Other News 00:44
Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya, family members
World 5 July 23:18
Oil prices inch up on Iran tensions and OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 5 July 22:36
Ambassador: US has supported and today supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 21:16