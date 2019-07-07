Tunisia recovers 14 migrants' bodies after dozens drowned off coast

7 July 2019 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia’s Coast Guard recovered on Saturday the bodies of 14 African migrants who drowned when their boat carrying more than 80 people sank after setting off for Europe from neighboring Libya, the Tunisian Red Crescent said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died in hospital, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday. The others on the overcrowded boat were feared drowned.

At least 65 migrants heading for Europe from Libya drowned last May when their boat capsized off Tunisia.

Libya’s west coast is a main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe, though numbers have dropped due to an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan Coast Guard.

Although the fighting in Libya has made the situation more difficult for people-smugglers, international aid officials have warned it could also prompt more Libyans to flee their country.

Libyans who are picked up by the Libyan Coast Guard are routinely brought back to Libya and detained. The United Nations has pleaded with Libya’s government to free the detainees, some of whom have been locked up for years.

In May, 108 migrants and refugees were sent to the Tajoura detention center near Tripoli, which was hit by air strikes on Tuesday night that killed at least 53 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tunisia recovers 14 migrants' bodies after dozens drowned off coast
World 06:03
Migrant rescue boat docks at Italy's Lampedusa port
World 6 July 22:55
Tunisian PM bans face veils in public institutions after bombing
Arab World 5 July 17:51
Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
World 5 July 01:03
Boat with more than 70 migrants capsizes off coast of Tunisia
Other News 4 July 17:32
Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
World 4 July 04:52
Latest
Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan
Business 11:54
Car bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni
World 10:33
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to come at around 2.8%
Economy 10:27
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
Other News 09:58
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Greeks vote as leftist Syriza days in power seem numbered
Europe 09:19
Egyptian FA president resigns, head coach sacked after AFCON early exit
World 08:47
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53