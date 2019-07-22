4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood

Four hikers were dead after a flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm hit east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said early Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The downpour started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a mountainous area in Gaohu Town in the city of Yichun and trapped 285 hikers from three tourist groups, according to the Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau.

As of Monday morning, all hikers who were missing have been rescued.

Local authorities have sent more than 530 rescuers to the affected area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news