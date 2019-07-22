4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood

22 July 2019 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

Four hikers were dead after a flood triggered by a heavy rainstorm hit east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said early Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The downpour started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a mountainous area in Gaohu Town in the city of Yichun and trapped 285 hikers from three tourist groups, according to the Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau.

As of Monday morning, all hikers who were missing have been rescued.

Local authorities have sent more than 530 rescuers to the affected area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China signs secret deal to use naval base in Cambodia
World 06:41
4.9-magnitude quake hits Yunnan: CENC
China 21 July 17:04
China has over 23,000 female procurators
China 21 July 16:14
6 caught for smuggling codeine-based cough syrup in Guangdong
World 20 July 22:48
Volkswagen to recall 9,644 vehicles in China
World 20 July 20:58
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of China to Azerbaijan
Politics 20 July 13:20
Latest
UzAuto Motors talks about supply of cars to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 08:30
Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in southeast
Turkey 07:28
Triad gangster attack in Hong Kong after night of violent protests
World 07:14
China signs secret deal to use naval base in Cambodia
World 06:41
Iran's Zarif slams US sanctions against Tehran as 'Economic Terrorism'
Iran 06:32
Gold futures rise over 1 pct weekly amid rate cuts hopes
World 05:45
Saudi minister says Iran's actions are unacceptable
World 05:05
3.9-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Christchurch
World 04:50
Puerto Rico governor says will not seek re-election, but refuses to resign over chats
World 04:31