69 people injured in Canadian traffic accident

24 July 2019 02:58 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 69 people, most of them children, were injured after two school buses burst into flames when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash in Saint-Eustache, Canada, Tuesday morning, according to CBC, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A vehicle in front of the two school buses came to a sudden stop, causing the collision and the resulting fires. The buses are charred ruins and beyond repair.

The buses were carrying more than 50 children aged seven and 12 on their way to a summer camp when the traffic accident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday local time.

The accident site was about 40 kilometers northwest of downtown Montreal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Canada: two teens thought missing named as suspects in double murder
World 01:49
3 killed, 4 missing in Canadian plane crash
World 16 July 23:49
NATO chief visits Canada
World 16 July 03:15
Former Canadian PM hospitalized in Hong Kong
World 10 July 05:11
'T-Rex of the Deep' gets discovered by miners in Canada
World 6 July 23:45
3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast
World 6 July 04:39
Latest
Universal Studios Hollywood marks grand opening of "Jurassic World" ride
World 03:07
Armed men rob bank transport vehicle of 20 mln Yemeni riyals
World 02:39
Canada: two teens thought missing named as suspects in double murder
World 01:49
British Airways loses legal action against pilot strikes
World 01:28
Donald Trump's trade war hurting China more than US, says IMF
World 00:44
U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in June: ELFA
US 00:17
EgyptAir executive says Cairo airport is safe
World 23 July 23:58
Facebook to settle FTC privacy allegations, adopt new policies
World 23 July 23:26
Alibaba welcomes U.S. small businesses to sell globally on its platform
World 23 July 22:54