Putin congratulates the Muslims of Russia on the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday

11 August 2019 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Muslims of Russia on the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, wishing them peace, happiness and prosperity, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This holiday, which is one of the main and the most respected ones by the Muslims, marks the end of the pilgrimage to the holy places and serves to unite people, strengthen the eternal values of love, kindness and mercy. It is pleasant that Russian Muslims cherish the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of their fathers and grandfathers, educate the younger generation to respect history, traditions and customs of their ancestors," Putin said.

According to Putin, life of the Muslim community is filled with good deeds and undertakings, and great attention is paid to fulfilling social and educational initiatives.

The Russian president highlighted the great contribution of Muslim organizations in developing fruitful cooperation with state and public institutions and maintaining dialogue between ethnic groups and religions.

