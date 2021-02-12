Over 413,000 new coronavirus cases reported across the globe in the past 24 hours - WHO

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 106.99 million across the globe, growing by more than 413,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization reported on Thursday.

Over 12,700 fatalities were reported in the latest 24-hour period, exceeding 2.34 million overall, it said.

As of 19:01, Moscow time, on February 11, the WHO reported 106,991,090 coronavirus infections and 2,347,015 fatalities. As many as 413,858 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 12,787 deaths.

WHO’s data takes into account only officially confirmed information about infections and deaths supplied by the states.

South and North America account for more than 44% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (185,832). Europe goes second (160,815 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (24,861).

Most confirmed COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (26,923,756), followed by India (10,871,294), Brazil (9,599,565), Russia (4,027,748), the UK (3,985,165), France (3,328,987), Spain (3,023,601), Italy (2,668,266), Turkey (2,556,837), Germany (2,310,233), Colombia (2,166,904), and Argentina (1,993,295).