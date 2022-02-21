Ukrainian president held urgent consultations with German and France leaders
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held urgent consultations with French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz following statements at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Trend reports.
"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council", Ukrainian president twitted.
It should be noted that following the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would decide on the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".
