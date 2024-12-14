Kyrgyzstan sees uptick in trade turnover with Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 14. The volume of Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with Russia amounted to $3.013 billion in the period from January through October 2024, which is 23.5 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Committee on Statistics shows that Russia's share in the total volume of the country's foreign trade reached 22.4 percent.

The exports to Russia increased by 46.3 percent and amounted to $937.4 million. The share of Russia in Kyrgyzstan's total exports amounted to 30 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's imports from Russia reached $2.07 billion, which is 15.4 percent more than in the period from January through October of last year. The specific weight of Russia in the total imports of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 20.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $13.4 billion in 10 months, which is 6.4 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

To note, exports grew by 25.2 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion, while imports increased by 1.8 percent to $10.3 billion.