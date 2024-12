BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Holders of diplomatic and service passports have been exempted from visas between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Indonesia on a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports”.

To note, the agreement was signed on September 27, 2024 in New York.

