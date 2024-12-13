First set of ex-IDPs get keys to Ballija village homes in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Following the I State Program of "Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan that were liberated from 30 years of Armenian occupation, the subsequent group of displaced persons returned to Ballidzha village in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

According to information, 152 people, consisting of 27 families, who had been living in temporary settlements across various cities and regions of the country, returned to their homeland just ahead of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

Residents were warmly welcomed by Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the cities of Khankendi, Aghdere, and Khojaly districts. Yusubov handed over the keys to the new apartments and wished the families a happy and prosperous life in their homeland.

The former internally displaced persons expressed their immense happiness at returning to their native land after 32 years.

The restored village is now fully equipped with water, gas, electricity, and an internet connection. Key public facilities, including a medical center, a police station, a secondary school with a capacity for 200 students, and a kindergarten for 35 children, have also been reopened for use.

To note, Ballidzha village, located in the Khojaly district, is situated 10.6 kilometers from the regional center. Nestled on the left bank of the Ballidzha River at the foot of the Karabakh ridge, the village was named after the river flowing through the region.

The village was occupied by the Armenian army in 1992. However, following local anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023, Ballidzha was liberated from enemy occupation.

