Uzbekistan's Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 14. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov presented credentials to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the statement of the press service of the Turkmenistan's President said, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties stressed the high level of fruitful dialogue, which is dynamically developing in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including interaction within the framework of authoritative regional and international organizations.

Moreover, special attention was paid to the fact that Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level in recent years. Thanks to regular meetings and mutual visits, the partnership relations between the two countries have been significantly strengthened in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The sides noted that trade and economic interaction play a key role in the multifaceted cooperation. In recent years, there has been a steady growth of bilateral trade turnover, as well as the intensification of contacts in such strategically important sectors as the fuel and energy complex, transport and logistics infrastructure, and agriculture.